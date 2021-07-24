THE WEEKEND…
A gorgeous day ahead for this Saturday! High pressure will briefly allow for dry weather and a mostly sunny sky. After our cool start, temperatures during the afternoon warm to the low 80s. An added bonus: the humidity remains low.
Tonight, with high pressure moving offshore, a warm front heads our way… this will lead to an increase in cloud cover with rain becoming likely toward daybreak Sunday. Additionally, with the wind becoming southwesterly, a muggier air mass overspreads the region.
Sunday will be breezy and noticeably more humid, actually we’re going back to downright oppressive levels as dew point values reach or top 70 degrees! Showers look likely in the morning (with briefly heavy rain), then later in the day a shower/storm will be possible in advance of a cold front. If we see breaks in the clouds, temps warm well into the 80s; conversely, if we stay cloudier, highs will only be in the 70s.
NEXT WEEK…
Behind the cold front Monday, clouds decrease. Most of next week will be seasonably warm and muggy, at times unsettled with afternoon storm chances.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 8 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
