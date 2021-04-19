TODAY, 4/19/21…
Today will bring us more sun than clouds, especially during the first half of the day. Temperatures will break the 60 degree mark statewide. Combined with some sun, this will be a solid spring day! An incoming boundary will take advantage of some extra buoyancy in the air and produce a few thunderstorms later this afternoon. This line of showers and thunderstorms will cruise through the state. Expect a quick, moderate downpour and a few rumbles of thunder, especially west of the Connecticut River Valley. We'll clear things out tonight and tomorrow is looking good!
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
Yes, conditions get even nicer tomorrow with above average temperatures. We’ll see a few spots reach 70! This will be the first of several breezy days.
A cold front arrives during the day on Wednesday, most likely in the late morning, early afternoon. This will give us a soaking rain. Unlike the last storm, this will depart in an orderly fashion. Meaningful rain showers will conclude before sunrise Thursday.
Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Thursday with borderline damaging winds. The sun will be out, but it's going to be a chilly and blustery day given the winds and cool air. Temperatures will climb back to the 60s on Friday with the winds down a notch and mostly sunny skies.
WEEKEND…
Saturday should be a brief timeout between systems, as temperatures climb into the mid-60s. The active weather continues though with another cold front late in the day. For now, we’re thinking the bulk of the rain will be on Sunday with a cooldown.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
