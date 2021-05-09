MOTHER’S DAY FORECAST…
It is a sunny but chilly start out there for Mother's Day! Temperatures are in the upper 30s and 40s and even some frost was reported in Northern spots.
The day will start bright with a good amount of sun, but that will change as clouds gradually mix into the afternoon. Brunch and lunch plans are a go, with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the mid 60s. By the afternoon, we will be under a blanket of clouds and outdoor dinner plans look iffy with a chance of showers starting late in the afternoon. This rain is due to a low pressure system that moves south of New England through the overnight hours tonight into tomorrow.
The rain will gradually increase through the evening and in some areas there is potential to pick up an inch of rain! We could get some downpours overnight and the wet weather is still expected to stick around as showers as we head into tomorrow morning.
MONDAY…
Monday is a mix of sun, clouds and showers! The morning starts off with some rain showers but they ease up through the late morning. We see some sun but mostly clouds through the day, with the occasional spot shower. Temperatures will only be in the low to mid 60s.
MID-WEEK…
A deep northwesterly flow high above New England will bring cool weather to the region Tuesday. Clouds will take over most of the day, and highs will only be in the upper 50s/ low 60s. A shower or sprinkle is possible during the afternoon, although it looks like we will stay mostly dry.
Wednesday gets a little better- it will mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly milder with highs in the 60s.
Temperatures will finally rise to normal levels on Thursday! We are forecasting highs near 70. The normal, or average, high for May 13th is 70 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week!
FRIDAY & WEEKEND…
Both the GFS and the Euro model are showing the chance for some showers on Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s. But it looks at the moment like only a little rain and sunshine returns for the weekend! Stay tuned.
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
