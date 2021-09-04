THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
What a nice start out there this morning! Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s and it's a nice fall-like feel with dry dewpoints in the 50s and 40s. Winds are mostly calm and a little breezy along the shoreline. You will need a light sweater or jacket heading out the door.
High pressure will be in control today and will give us a bright and beautiful Saturday. Temperatures will warm up into the mid- upper 70s and 80 degrees is possible along the shoreline. We continue to feel comfortable through the day and evening with low humidity.
Tonight, clouds gradually will build and temperatures will bottom out in the 50s. It will be another cool night, but moisture will build heading into tomorrow and humidity will also slightly increase.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy, a little sun may peak through at times. We can expect some isolated or spot showers through the afternoon and a little more steady rain through the overnight hours into Monday- even the potential for an isolated storm. Some areas (it looks like especially to the north) won't see much of anything. This is as a cold front passes through, and after that happens conditions will greatly improve for Monday!
Early Monday morning (Labor Day) may feature some light showers- but we close out the extra long holiday weekend on a positive note. As that front moves offshore, clouds push away and the sunshine returns for most of the day! Temperatures will feel slightly warmer- near/at 80 degrees inland but the humidity will drop and it will feel pleasant.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
Our nice weather continues for Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the upper 70s. For now, we are watching another cold front that looks like it could impact us for Wednesday along with an area of low pressure. Some showers could pass through later in the day, as well as the chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Thursday we could see some lingering showers and otherwise partly sunny conditions with highs in the upper 70s.
Hurricane Larry is way out to the east of us in the Atlantic. While this system is not expected make a direct impact on us and stay to the east at the moment, we have the potential to see some high surf and dangerous rip currents for the end of next week.
Lorin Richardson
------------------
IDA RECAP...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 2nd, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
