THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A few isolated showers are possible this evening, but most of the state will remain dry. After a warm day with highs very close to 80 degrees, temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Sunset is at 8:05. It is going to be another nice evening for Yard Goats baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park as they take on the Portland Sea Dogs once again. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight, and it won’t be as cool as recent nights. Lows will range from 47-55.
SUNDAY…
Sunday will feature of mix of sun and clouds, and scattered showers will pop up during the afternoon. Thunder is possible as well in some communities. Some towns could get drenched by a brief downpour while other towns remain completely dry. It is shaping up to be a very comfortable day with highs in the 70s.
A BIG WARM-UP NEXT WEEK…
We are forecasting highs in the 70s on Monday, and 75-80 on Tuesday. It will then feel like summer for the rest of the week and the beginning of next weekend! We should be in for a 4-day stretch (possibly longer) with highs in the 80s! Most of the week will be dry, but there will probably be a couple of days where showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. For now, it looks like those days will be Monday, Friday, and Saturday. With toasty weather and only hit-or-miss showers in the forecast, we will definitely need some rain!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.