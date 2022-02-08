THE REST OF THE WEEK…
As that storm system has pushed off to the northeast, clouds are surrounding much of the state but we are dry and temperatures are warming up pretty nicely! As of 11am, we are already in the 40s in many locations and sunshine will break through some of he clouds this afternoon. A breeze coming in from the NW will make it feel slightly cooler through the day. Today will be the beginning of a stretch of above average warmth for this time of the year.
Overall, the rest of the week will be quiet. While there will be some fluctuation in temperature, readings will be above average for the 2nd week of February. A series of clippers will pass through Northern New England. Tomorrow will be sunny and equally as mild as today, if not a degree or two warmer.
Thursday morning we can't rule out a rain or snow shower in association with one of the aforementioned clippers. By the afternoon we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with temps warming into the mid-40s. Then some relatively cooler air moves in for Friday, although temperatures remain in the 40s.
THE WEEKENED…
A surge of milder air moves in for Saturday, and it may be the warmest of the next 7 days with highs near 50! Then behind a cold front, another Arctic air mass arrives Sunday and temperatures only reach the lower 30s despite a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK…
By Valentine’s Day, lows will be back in the teens with highs 30 to 35!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.