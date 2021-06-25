TODAY, 6/25/21…
The disturbance bringing clouds and spotty morning showers moves away, allowing for partial clearing during the afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to peak at levels similar to yesterday, in the upper 70s to near 80. Most noticeable will be the increase in humidity, and once it arrives, it is sticking around (no pun intended) for days to come.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
The weekend features higher humidity and temperatures that get progressively warmer. Away from the Sound, we’re forecasting highs in the mid-80s Saturday, near 90 Sunday. Dew point values in the 50s are pleasant, in the 60s are muggy and 70 or higher are oppressive… we’re heading to the upper 60s and lower 70s. This will make it feel even hotter!
There could be more clouds than sun today, with a chance for an isolated storm (primarily inland). Then, Sunday looks to be dry under a mix of sun and clouds. If you’re planning time at area beaches, Sunday is likely the better day given it will be brighter … highs should reach near 80 tomorrow, then the lower 80s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK…
As a Bermuda High’s southwesterly flow will be in full effect, the heat and humidity remain… and temperatures climb even higher! In fact, our 2nd heat wave of the year is quite possible (for our part of the country, we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher). After near-90 degree heat Sunday, temps could go well into the 90s Monday and Tuesday (and 90 could be close for Wednesday).
While Monday is likely a dry day, shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday… especially during the afternoon hours, during peak heating.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
