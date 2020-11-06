FRIDAY RECAP…
Last Friday, we had an early snowfall in Connecticut, but today we had near record warmth! The temperature reached 75 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is only 1 degree below the record. The record high for November 6th for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees, set in 2015. Bridgeport’s high today was 66 degrees. The record is 71 degrees, also set in 2015.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The weekend is off to a great start! The sky will be clear this evening, and it will be quite comfortable with temperatures falling back through the 60s then into the 50s. The sky will remain clear overnight, and lows will range from 42-50. Patchy fog will likely form.
A WARM WEEKEND…
Record highs will be challenged this weekend with temperatures we normally expect in late summer! For tomorrow, we are forecasting mostly sunny skies and highs in the low and middle 70s away from the coast. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 7th is 74 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 68 degrees, set in 1965.
Tomorrow night will be clear, calm, and comfortable. Patchy fog will form. Lows will be mostly in the 40s.
Sunday will be a lot like tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm! Highs once again will be in the low and middle 70s. The record high for the Greater Hartford Area for November 8th is 77 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for Bridgeport is 71 degrees, also set in 1975.
It is going to be a fantastic weekend for some outdoor fun, or if you plan on doing some yardwork.
NEXT WEEK…
The unseasonably warm weather will carry over into Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s both days. Monday will be mostly sunny, and Tuesday should be partly to mostly sunny. The record high for the 9th and 10th of November, for the Greater Hartford Area, is 76 degrees. The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees both days.
Our next chance for rain won’t come until Wednesday. That’s when a cold front will move across the state with a round of showers. A southerly flow of mild air in advance of the front will allow temperatures to rise well into the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees should any sunshine break through the clouds.
High pressure should bring the return of dry weather for Thursday, but the front won’t be too far away. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s, which is still considerably milder than normal.
A wave of low pressure could form on the frontal boundary off the coast of New England by Friday. A period of rain is possible, and it will be considerably cooler with highs in the 50s.
THE TROPICS…
Tropical Depression Eta is now over the warm water of the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. Eta will strengthen and is forecast to become a tropical storm. Eta will move across Cuba over the weekend then it could bring gusty winds and heavy rain to South Florida and the Florida Keys by early next week. Eta will then move westward into the Gulf of Mexico. Residents along the Gulf Coast will have to monitor this storm closely.
Eta became the 5th major hurricane of the season, and it is the 28th named storm. That is a record for the greatest number of named storms in a year. The previous record was 27 named storms (ending with Zeta) in 2005. However, Zeta didn’t form until December 30th.
THE DROUGHT SITUATION…
The drought monitor was updated Thursday, and we have seen some significant improvement! It was only a few weeks ago when much of the state was in a severe to extreme drought. Now, conditions range from near normal to a moderate drought. Other portions of the state are abnormally dry. A moderate drought is 2 steps below extreme conditions. Several rounds of heavy rain over the last few weeks have certainly made a big difference. For the Greater Hartford Area, we’ve had 29.43” of precipitation year-to-date, which is 9.72” below normal. At one point, the deficit was more than 12”. Bridgeport has received 34.67” of precipitation year-to-date, which is only 1.90” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2020…
October went into the record books as a mild, wet, and snowy month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 54.1 degrees, which is 2.0 degrees above the 30-year average. We had a few big rain events in October and the grand total was 6.09”. That is 1.72” above normal. The abundant rainfall was just what we needed given the ongoing drought!
We also had 2.0” of snow on the 30th. It was a record snowfall for that date, plus it made this October the 2nd snowiest on record! In 1st place, of course, is October 2011. That’s when Winter Storm Alfred dumped 12.3” of heavy, wet snow on Windsor Locks. There have only been 6 days during the month of October that have had measurable snowfall since records began in 1905 (Greater Hartford Area).
NOVEMBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During November, the normal high drops from 57 degrees on the 1st to 46 degrees on the 30th. The normal low goes from 37 degrees to 29 degrees over the 30-day period. On average, we get 3.89” of rain and 2.0” of snow.
The warmest temperature on record for November is 83 degrees, and that happened on November 2, 1950. The coldest temperature on record is 1 degree above zero and that happened on November 24, 1989. The wettest November was in 1972 when we had 8.53” of rain. The snowiest November was in 1938 when we had 15.6” of snow.
During the month November, we lose an additional 58 minutes of daylight. Daylight Saving Time ends on the first Sunday of the month.
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.