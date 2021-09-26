TONIGHT...
What a day it was! Hopefully you got outside for some of that nice sunshine today. The sky was a perfect fall blue. Temperatures climbed into the lower 70's statewide, with the exception of the NW Hills, where temps stayed in the 60's.
This evening will be clear and turning cooler once the sun sets. Lows will dip into the 40's to lower 50's.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday will feature a bit more cloud cover, but overall it will be a nice day to kick off the week! Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s, you'll notice a slight uptick in humidity, and the winds will be gusty out of the southwest.
Ahead of a cold front on Tuesday we are expecting some showers and even isolated thunderstorms, though nothing severe is forecast at this time. The timing of the front has been varying during each of our model runs, some bring rain in during the morning, while others hold off until the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70's.
After that front passes, temperatures will drop for the rest of the workweek as cooler air filters in from the north. Sweater weather arrives for mid-week with highs in the upper 60s on Wednesday, mid-60s for Thursday and upper 60's on Friday. It will be breezy at times too. Overnight lows with dip into the 40's each of these days.
For now we are also optimistic about a dry weekend, with cooler than normal temps.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
FRIDAY'S STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
