THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures today reached or exceeded 40 in many locations, despite an increase in cloud cover. This evening, they’ll range from the upper 30s to lower 40s. Overnight, they’ll remain steady if not rise a few degrees toward daybreak.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Tomorrow will be noticeably milder as temperatures warm well into the mid/upper 50s! However, it won’t be a bright day as we’ll see more clouds than sunshine. The wind will also be up, out of the southwest, bringing in the unseasonably mild air mass in advance of a cold front.
While most of the daylight hours will be dry, rain becomes likely at night. It could be heavy at times, and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. At the same time, the wind intensifies. Overnight, gusts could top 50 mph. Given this, isolated power outages will be possible.
The front clears Connecticut by daybreak Friday. Behind it the wind becomes northwesterly, clouds erode and give way to a mostly sunny sky. Friday will feature highs in the predawn hours, in the 50s. Then as the day progresses, the mercury drops through the 40s into the 30s by the evening commute.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
Saturday, we’ll likely see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for some flurries. As of now, the best chance for seeing light snow will be to our north as a disturbance passes through Central New England. Highs will reach near 40 but a breeze will make it feel a tad cooler. Sunday should be a few degrees milder with a calmer wind, also brighter. By Presidents’ Day, temps should top out near 50 under a mostly sunny sky.
Overall, the Presidents’ Day weekend features tranquil weather. It starts chilly, then ends mild.
NEXT WEEK…
While the weekend should be primarily dry, rain chances increase Tuesday into Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs between 50 and 55.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
