THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After only reach 20 to 25 in many communities, temperatures drop through the teens this evening under a clear sky. As the wind subsides a bit overnight, they’ll bottom out in the single digits inland and in the lower teens at the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After the cold start to the week, a warming trend commences tomorrow. By the afternoon, under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures peak near or above 30 degrees. It will feel much better than today as the wind will be much calmer.
Wednesday, thanks to a developing southwesterly flow as high pressure moves offshore, we’re forecasting highs in the 40s. By Thursday, in advance of an approaching frontal system we’ll see an abundance of cloud cover. The wind will intensify, and temperatures should warm well into the mid and upper 50s! While there could be a shower during the day, the ‘main event’ comes after sunset. Thursday night into Friday morning anticipate rain (heavy at times), also a gusty wind. The wind could go over 40mph, so if you have items that need to be tied down, you’ve got time to secure them.
Friday, we’ll begin the day mild. It will be one of those situations where our highs are achieved predawn, then drop through the afternoon despite the sun coming out.
THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
When it comes to the weekend, including Presidents’ Day, as of now, it appears to be dry and tranquil. Saturday will be seasonably chilly with highs in the 30s. Sunday will be closer to 40, and then by Monday temps likely exceed 40.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(8) comments
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.