THIS EVENING & TOIGHT…
Scattered showers will continue to move across the state this evening. There may be an isolated thunderstorm in the mix. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s. The sky will become mainly clear overnight, and patchy fog may form. Lows will be in the 40s.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be the nicest day of the week! While temperatures reached the mid to upper 60s today, highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s in many locations! The sky will be sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon.
After a partly cloudy evening, the sky will become cloudy tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A storm system will move into New England on Wednesday, and it will drag a cold front across Connecticut during the afternoon and early evening. There will be a chance for showers in the morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon. Some showers will produce heavy downpours, and some lightning and thunder.
A gusty northwest wind is likely in the wake of the cold front Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. Gusts to 40 mph or high will be possible. The northwesterly flow will also usher much colder air into the state. Temperatures will dip into the 30s by dawn Thursday!
Thursday will be windy and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will feel more like March again! A brisk west-northwest wind will make it feel even colder. The sky will be partly sunny, although clouds will hide the sun from time to time.
The sky will become mainly clear Thursday night. It is going to be another chilly night with lows in the 30s to near 40.
FRIDAY…
The unseasonably chilly weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rebound to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Friday afternoon. It’ll be a pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and a dry west-northwest breeze.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Saturday will be an awesome day for outdoor activities! Strong late April sunshine will send temperatures rising to 65-70 away from the coast. There will be a breeze, but it won’t be too strong.
Many of the guidance models are forecasting rain on Sunday courtesy of a developing coastal storm. The storm will move off the coast of Virginia or North Carolina, then it will move out to sea to the south of New England. It is possible the heaviest rain will remain to our south, but we don’t know for sure at this point. We are forecasting highs near 60, but with a steady rain and cool northeast wind, temperatures could stay in the 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
By Monday, the storm will be gone. It should be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
