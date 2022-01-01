NEW YEAR’S EVE...
On behalf of the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team, I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy New Year! This will be my last technical discussion for WFSB since I am retiring at the end of today. I want to thank everyone for reading my discussions over the years! I hope you have found them to be very informative, and I’ve enjoyed wring them!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2022…
We are kicking off the New Year with a good amount of fog throughout our state! There is a DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Hartford, Tolland and Windham county until 1pm today- where visibility could be 1/4 of a mile or less. There is a lot of moisture in the air as temperatures are mild early this morning- in the mid 40s to 50 degrees already along the shoreline. Again, this is very warm for early January since our normal high temperature for January 1st is 37 degrees. Southeast winds are ushering in some of that warm air-- anywhere from calm conditions to 10 MPH winds.
Unfortunately today will begin a series of low-pressure systems will impact the state throughout the weekend. Today we will see some spotty drizzle and rain showers this morning, otherwise just mostly cloud cover. High temperatures will get into the upper 40s and mid 50s along the shoreline. But tonight- we can expect a more moderate and steady rain, even possibly some downpours at times. At least we don’t have to worry about snowy or icy roads since temperatures will remain well above freezing throughout the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid-40s once again.
Sunday looks better as far as the rain goes. We will see some drizzle and showers through the day- otherwise skies will be overcast. Temperatures should reach the low and mid-50s, but they’ll trend downward later in the day. As cooler air moves in, rain showers could change to snow showers before ending Sunday night. Grab the winter jacket again for early next week! It will feel more like January as temperatures plummet into the 20s heading into Monday- but with the wind chill it could FEEL like it's in the teens.
NEXT WEEK…
A big storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Monday. For now, it looks like a miss, but it is certainly something we’ll have to watch closely. Monday will start out cloudy, then bright sunshine should take over the for the afternoon. However, it will be windy and cold with highs 30-35. Wind chills will continue to be in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day.
The mercury dips very low heading into Monday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the teens. There may be some single digits in the normally colder locations.
As high pressure builds over the region, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold. Highs will be in the 30s, but the wind will be light. Clouds will build heading into the afternoon.
The good news is the cold weather won't last too long. In fact, temperatures will rise into the 40s again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. On Wednesday we could see some late day showers- Thursday will be quiet and mostly to partly cloudy. Right now, we are keeping our eyes on a potential storm for Friday. At this point, it looks like mostly rain for Connecticut, although it could end briefly as snow in parts of the state Friday afternoon or evening. Much colder air will pour into Southern New England Friday night and it will set us up for a very chilly January weekend.
Lorin Richardson
