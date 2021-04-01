TODAY, 4/1/21…
The storm that brought us all that rain last night will move northward into Coastal Maine today, the first day of April. The northwest wind in its wake will be strong. Gusts to 30-40 mph are likely. There will be some lingering showers this morning, and some wet snow will mix in over the higher elevations. In the Northwest Hills, a minor accumulation of snow is possible on grassy surfaces. Scattered showers are likely tomorrow afternoon, but a little sunshine may break through the clouds from time to time. Temperatures should recover to the upper 40s and lower 50s.
The brisk northwest wind will continue to usher cold air into the state tonight. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s, but wind chills will drop into the teens!
FRIDAY…
It is going to feel more like February! Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 40, which is the average high for February 19th through the 22nd. It is going to be quite breezy too. Wind chills will be in the 20s and lower 30s during the afternoon. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine since cold air aloft will battle with the strong early April sun.
The wind will become light tomorrow night and the sky will become mainly clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s once again.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Much better! The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday, and the wind won’t be too strong. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 50s during the afternoon.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and wet snow showers to Southern New England Saturday night. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40.
Sunrise on Easter Sunday will occur at 6:28 am. While a sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out during the daytime hours, most of the day will be dry. There will likely be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A blocking pattern will cause a storm to wobble (or retrograde) to the east of New England early next week. At some point, clouds and a few showers could rotate through portions of Southern New England. That could happen either Monday or Monday night. At this point, we’re not sure if showers will make their way into Connecticut.
For Monday, we expect morning sunshine to mix will clouds during the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Tuesday should be partly sunny and slightly milder with highs in the lower 60s. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Wednesday, and highs in the 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
