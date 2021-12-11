THE WEEKEND…
We are starting off this Saturday feeling chilly with a light wind. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s along the shoreline and with the wind chill it feels like it's in the upper 20s and 30s across the state. There are a couple of spot showers running through but that is just the beginning of an unsettled day on tap!
A **WIND ADVISORY** has been issued for the entire state from 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM tomorrow morning. Southwest winds of 15-25 MPH could have gusts up to 45 MPH.
Today will be soggy with some showers on and off through the day. Otherwise, the day will feature cloud cover and temperatures way above average for mid- December.. nearing and at 60 degrees in a lot of spots! Our normal high temperature for December 11th is 42 degrees. Wind will really pick up as we head into this afternoon- we could see gusts 30-45 MPH and even more heading into the evening. We could see isolated damage from this-- maybe a couple power outages and downed tree limbs. This is all ahead of a cold front that will also usher into some steadier showers ahead of it. It's also possible to hear a couple rumbles of thunder and see a few isolated storms.
The rain should clear sometime around midnight, and as that front pushes through- much cooler air will filter into the state for tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s along the shoreline. Skies will clear as we head into tomorrow morning and the wind will lessen, but still be breezy for the first half of tomorrow.
The pick of the weekend is Sunday! Although it will be cooler and more seasonable, we will see a good amount of sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will be in the mid- upper 40s and a brisk west wind will make it feel even colder, so a warm jacket is needed.
NEXT WEEK…
The good news is- if you did like the milder temperatures they are going to stick around for a lot of next week! Monday will be a nice day, high pressure in the Mid-Atlantic States will pump mild air into the state on a strong westerly breeze. Temperatures will rise into the low and middle 50s.
Tuesday looks like a wonderful December day! There won't be as much wind and temperatures will be once again in the 50s with some sunshine.
Overall, it's a quiet week as far as any rain goes. A warm front may bring us a couple showers on Wednesday and we will see more cloud cover with highs dipping down back into the 40s.
Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week! Temperatures could reach close to and at 60 degrees again with some warm air pushing through, although a strong southwesterly breeze will make it feel a little cooler. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.
Friday morning a cold front will pass through, but for now- it looks like it will bring not a lot of moisture. Therefore, showers should be few and far between. Plus, cold air will lag behind the front and therefore we’ll enjoy another day of temperatures topping 50 degrees. It will be quite breezy however, if not windy at times.
Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
