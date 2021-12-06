MONDAY & TUESDAY…
It's a mild start out there! Temperatures are up anywhere from 10-20 degrees from yesterday morning and we are in the 40s and low 50s for most of our state (that's where we should be for the high temperatures for this time of year!). Showers have mostly pushed out to the east, but you might see some drizzle and light sprinkles through the day. You may also encounter some fog heading out the door so take it slow. There is a breeze coming in from the south that is filtering in that warmth. Wind will really pick up through the day and that is our main concern ahead of a cold front moving through later tonight.
Clouds will be in control of the forecast for today. Winds will get stronger throughout the day and peak in the evening. 30 to 40 mph winds gusts can be expected across the entire state, but an occasional 50 mph wind gust is possible, especially near the shoreline. The wind could cause a couple isolated power outages and downed tree limbs, especially in the eastern portion of the state. Highs today will be in the upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline!
Tonight, a cold front pushes through and that will bring some more showers. Overall from this system, we are expecting to get a light amount of rain. Air behind the front will be much cooler and lows tonight will dip into the 30s- back to seasonal for this time of the year.
Tuesday will be quiet, sunny and chilly. A lingering breeze on Tuesday morning will create an uncomfortable wind chill. The afternoon will be lovely with mostly sunny skies and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
Models seem to be more in agreement that we will get some kind of light accumulating snow on Wednesday. We could possibly see some snow showers in the morning, followed by a steadier snow in the afternoon into evening. In all cases, we are on the cold side of the system, so temperatures will only reach the mid and upper-30s. If the storm comes farther north we could be looking at 1-3” of snow. If it drifts too far south, nothing is possible. These lingering snow showers could last into Thursday morning.
WEEKEND…
Another system arrives Friday afternoon. It will initially start as a mix and shift to rain. It will roughly be the same temperatures as Thursday, but given the time of arrival, rain is expected.
Saturday will be warmer. Any showers we get on Saturday or Sunday will be in the form of rain. Sunday will be another relatively mild day. Showers will be isolated throughout the weekend. Might be some nice weather to go for a late fall hike!
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
