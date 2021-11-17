THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It is going to be a pleasant night for mid-November. High pressure is now offshore, and a southerly flow of milder air will hold temperatures up. Lows will range from 40-45 across much of the state. Closer to the coast, lows will range from 45-50. Temperatures will tend to rise statewide before dawn. Overall, the sky will be partly cloudy.
THURSDAY…
The south-southwesterly breeze will get stronger tomorrow as a cold front approaches New England from the west. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are expected in the afternoon. However, this flow will pump unseasonably mild air into the state. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, which will be about 15 degrees above normal! The record high for November 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 73 degrees, set in 1963. The record high for Bridgeport is 69 degrees, set in 1978. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
The cold front will sweep through the state tomorrow night. Rain will develop during the evening. As colder air arrives, a period of wet snow is likely in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut. A coating of snow is possible, especially on grassy surfaces. The precipitation will be gone by dawn Friday, and temperatures will dip to 35-40 by then.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times.
Clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the 20s in many locations by late Friday night.
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, Saturday will be bright and sunny, and the wind will be light. The air will be chilly with highs 45-50. It’ll be a good day to rake up some leaves since you won’t be fighting with a wind.
Saturday night will be dry and chilly with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A push of milder air will result in a cloudier sky on Sunday. A few scattered showers may develop, but most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will reach the low and middle 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
A storm will develop near the coast of New England Monday and Tuesday. At this point, it does not look like a big storm for Connecticut. We can expect showers or periods of rain on Monday, and highs will be in the 50s. As the storm intensifies to the east of New England Monday night and Tuesday, it will pull much colder air into the region, and a northwesterly breeze will strengthen. Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cold with highs in the 40s. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. Also, there may be a few snow flurries and perhaps a few heavier snow showers.
Wednesday will be partly sunny, blustery and chilly. Highs will range from 45-50.
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
