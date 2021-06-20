FATHER’S DAY…
Father's Day plans outdoors are a go! We started off this morning with mild temps in the 60s and dewpoints were a little muggy. However, that humidity is expected to drop gradually this afternoon and overall we will see a lot of sunshine today. Whether you are spoiling dad with golf outdoors, a walk in the park or grilling outside- you'll be good, just remember to put on the sunscreen.
A couple spot showers are possible in the afternoon but most areas will stay completely dry. Some inland areas could hit 90 degrees so it will be hot! Along the shoreline we expect to stay in the 80s, the SE corner in the upper 70s.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies with clouds that will build through the overnight.
NEXT WEEK…
It's going to be a muggy Monday! Humidity increases dramatically and we will see partly sunny skies with occasional showers in the morning. Plus, inland highs will remain in the 90s in some spots- so the heat is on! Southerly winds will be breezy and could gust up to 20 MPH.
The eventual remnants of Tropical Depression Claudette are expected to make their way up the east coast. The bulk of the storm is expected to remain to the south of us, but it will advect low-level moisture into our area due to southwest flow ahead of a cold front. This will make the air feel oppressive!
We are tracking the potential for some more showers/ storms on Tuesday, with the biggest threat in the afternoon for some lightning and rumbles of thunder. Some of the rain will produce heavy rainfall. Also winds could gust again up to 20 MPH.
Wednesday begins a stretch of much nicer weather! High pressure will keep us nice and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s/ low 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.
Dewpoints bump up again on Friday and Saturday with more humid conditions. Temperatures will also rise up into the mid to low 80s! It will be a good beach day.
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
