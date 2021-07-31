THE WEEKEND…
It's the last day of July and it's going to be an absolutely perfect day to get outdoors! But this morning, we are starting out cool and even a little bit chilly-- temps are in the 50s- low 60s (even 40s in some northern locations) and dewpoints are dry in the 40s and 50s. It's light jacket weather.. but we will warm up nicely through the day into the upper 70s.
High pressure to the west of us will continue to keep us nice and dry through today! We have a clear evening on tap with a little bit of cloud cover and lows will be slightly up in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow morning will be partly sunny and nice! We have another cold front expected to move through New England later in the day and that could bring some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The SPC is not expecting any of those storms to be strong to severe. High temperatures will be up a couple degrees in the low 80s inland and the upper 70s along the shore.
The last time we had a dry, sunny weekend (Saturday & Sunday) was over the first weekend of June (the 5th and 6th).
NEXT WEEK…
Some showers from that system may linger into Monday morning, but we stay dry for Monday and are expecting partial sunshine and a nice day with highs in the low 80s!
Temperatures remain slightly below average near 80 degrees on Tuesday with more sunshine. Our normal high temperature around this time of year is 85 degrees.
Wednesday and Thursday we warm up to seasonal temps in the mid 80s but unsettled weather returns as we head towards the end of next week! On Friday, there is another chance of showers in the afternoon.
Lorin Richardson
----------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rainfall on 19 of the 30 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 10.15” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain. With no more rain in the forecast between now and midnight Saturday night, the total rainfall for this July will remain 10.15”.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, July 30th, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 30th of July last year, there were 25 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
