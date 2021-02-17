THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather throughout the night, although there will be an increase in cloud cover in advance of an approaching winter storm. Temperatures will fall back through the 20s this evening, and overnight lows will settle in the teens to lower 20s. The brisk northwesterly breeze will subside.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for all of Connecticut from tomorrow morning through Friday evening.
A series of storm systems will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow through Friday. The centers of low pressure will pass near or just to the south of the benchmark (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west). This colder offshore track means precipitation will be in the form of all snow for nearly the entire state. A little sleet could mix in tomorrow night and Friday morning along the immediate coast.
While this will be a prolonged storm, snow will not be heavy the entire time. In fact, there will be times when the snow is very light. Patchy snow will develop tomorrow morning, and there will be periods of snow during the afternoon. Periods of light to moderate snow will continue tomorrow night and Friday. There is no doubt the Friday morning commute will be greatly impacted. Snow will taper off to snow showers Friday afternoon and evening. Total snow accumulations over the long haul are expected to range from 4-8” for the entire state, which means this will be a moderate winter storm. There could be locally higher amounts greater than 8”. Highs tomorrow will be in the 20s to near 30. Lows tomorrow night will be in the 20s, and highs on Friday will range from 30-35.
Any lingering snow showers will end Friday night, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Much colder air will move into the state on a gusty west to northwest wind. Temperatures should plunge to 15-25 by morning.
At this point, we do not plan on naming this storm. If we were confident most of the state will get 6" of snow or more, we would have named the storm. Plus, the expected snowfall will occur over a period of nearly 36 hours. This is essentially the reason why the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire state instead of a Winter Storm Warning. The National Weather Service's criteria for issuing a Winter Storm Warning is as follows: 6" of snow or more in 12 hours, or 8" of snow or more in 24 hours.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be storm-free! However, it will be blustery and cold. Saturday will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
The mercury will dip into the teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. The wind will gradually subside.
Sunday will be bright and sunny, but breezy and cold with highs 30-35. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness later Sunday night, and lows should range from 15-25.
NEXT WEEK…
A front will sweep though Southern New England on Monday and it will bring a brief period of wet snow and rain. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy, but not too cold. We are forecasting highs 40-45.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and windy with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A passing flurry or snow shower is possible.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
