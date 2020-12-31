NEW YEAR’S EVE…
We’ll be ringing in the New Year with some nice weather! The clouds will clear away this evening, and we’ll be in great shape by the time we ring in the New Year at midnight! Temperatures at that point will range from 30-35. Not bad, all things considered! The mercury will dip into the 20s by late tonight, perhaps the upper teens in the normally colder locations.
NEW YEAR'S DAY...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of Connecticut beginning tomorrow afternoon/evening and lasting into Saturday morning. Southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties are not included in the advisory.
A storm will move northward into the Midwestern States tomorrow, and a warm front will gradually move up the Atlantic Seaboard toward Connecticut. The day will start out with partly to mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will take over during the afternoon. With high pressure hunkered in over New England, a northeasterly to easterly flow will keep temperatures from rising no higher than the upper 30s and lower 40s. Snow, rain, and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop tomorrow evening. Roads may become slick over interior portions of the state, so please be careful. Precipitation will change to all rain tomorrow night, but a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in portions of Northern Connecticut. Areas of fog will develop as well with the warm front nearby, and overnight lows will range from 30-35. Accumulation of snow and ice before the change to rain will range from a coating to an inch or two over interior portions of the state. We don’t expect any accumulation of snow or ice along the I-95 corridor.
THE 1ST WEEKEND OF 2021…
Rain, drizzle and fog will linger into Saturday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. It will be a mild day with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid-50s at the coast. Rainfall totals from this storm should range from 0.25” to 0.75” across most of the state. Since rainfall totals won’t be excessive, and with the absence of snow cover, we are not anticipating any problems with flooding.
It now looks like a coastal storm will have at least some impact on the state on Sunday and Sunday night. The morning should be dry, but there is a good chance for rain and/or wet snow during the afternoon and evening. Precipitation could change to all snow Sunday night as the atmosphere turns colder. Highs should be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and lows Sunday night should range from 30-35.
NEXT WEEK…
Snow will linger into Monday morning, then weather conditions will improve as the storm moves out to sea. The sky should be mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, and a northwesterly wind will pick up. Highs will range from 35-40. It is still too early to know how much snow this storm will bring. Some models, like the European Model, are only forecasting 1-2” of snow. However, the GFS is forecasting 2-6” of snow. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and brisk with highs around or just over 40 degrees. Wednesday should be mostly sunny and breezy with highs 40-45. Thursday should be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs in the 40s. Plus, the wind will be lighter with high pressure nearby.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 goes down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
