TONIGHT & FRIDAY…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for all of Connecticut through Friday evening.
A batch of heavy snow moved across Southern Connecticut today. As of mid-afternoon, snowfall totals ranged from 4-6” in coastal communities. Meanwhile, there was only a trace of snow in Staffordville, and only about 0.5” in Rocky Hill.
The snow is far from over. A series of storm systems will continue to move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and the last storm in the series will track near or just to the south of the benchmark (40 degrees north, 70 degrees west) by late tomorrow. That means, we’ll continue to have periods of snow tonight and tomorrow. While this storm will ultimately last more than 36 hours, snow will not be heavy the entire time. In fact, there will be times when the snow is very light. At other times the snow will fall a pretty good clip. There is no doubt the Friday morning commute will be greatly impacted. The last of the snow showers won’t move out of the state until tomorrow night. Total snow accumulations over the long haul are expected to range from 2-5” in Northern Connecticut, and 4-8” in southern portions of the state. There could be locally higher amounts greater than 8” near the coast. Lows tonight will be in the 20s, and highs tomorrow will range from 30-35.
Any lingering snow showers will end tomorrow night, then the sky will become partly cloudy. Colder air will move into the state on a gusty west to northwest wind. Temperatures will plunge into the upper teens and 20s by morning.
While southern portions of Connecticut will get more than 6” of snow from this storm, much of the state will not. That’s why we have not named the storm. Plus, the snowfall will occur over a period of more than 36 hours. This is essentially the reason why the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire state instead of a Winter Storm Warning. The National Weather Service’s criteria for issuing a Winter Storm Warning is as follows: 6” of snow or more in 12 hours, or 8” of snow or more in 24 hours.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be storm-free! However, it will be blustery and cold. Saturday will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, but the wind chill will be in the teens most of the day. The northwest wind could gust to over 30 mph at times.
The mercury will dip into the teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. The wind will gradually subside.
Sunday will be bright and sunny, but breezy and cold with highs 30-35. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness later Sunday night, and lows should range from 15-25.
NEXT WEEK…
A front and an area of low pressure will sweep through Southern New England on Monday and it will bring a period of wet snow and rain. Some accumulation of snow is possible. However, the snow will be wet and slushy since temperatures are expected to rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy, but not too cold. We are forecasting highs 40-45.
Wednesday should be partly sunny and breezy, but temperatures will rise well into the 40s!
A front is expected to bring clouds and snow showers to the state on Thursday, but temperatures will continue to average a little above normal with highs 40-45.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
