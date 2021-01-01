THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of Connecticut from this evening and lasting into Saturday morning. Southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties are not included in the advisory.
A storm will move across the Eastern Great Lakes Region tonight then a secondary storm will form along the coast of New England tomorrow. Rain, snow, and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will develop this evening. Roads may become slick over interior portions of the state, so please be careful. Precipitation will change to all rain tonight, but a few pockets of freezing rain may linger in portions of Northern Connecticut. Areas of fog will develop as well with a warm front nearby. Lows will range from 30-35, but temperatures will trend upward a bit overnight. Accumulation of snow and ice before the change to rain will range from nothing to an inch or two over interior portions of the state. We don’t expect any accumulation of snow or ice along the I-95 corridor.
THE 1ST WEEKEND OF 2021…
Rain will end tomorrow morning, then the sky will become partly sunny by afternoon. It will be a mild day with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid-50s at the coast. However, there will be a brisk northwesterly wind in the afternoon that will gust to over 30 mph at times. This will happen as the storm intensifies over the Canadian Maritimes.
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow night. That means with wind will subside, and the sky will be partly cloudy to clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s.
Another coastal storm will have at least some impact on the state on Sunday and Sunday night. The morning should be dry, but there is a good chance for rain and/or wet snow during the afternoon and evening. Precipitation could change to all snow Sunday night as the atmosphere turns colder. Highs Sunday should range from 35-40, and lows Sunday night should range from 30-35.
NEXT WEEK…
Snow or a wintry mix will linger into Monday morning, then weather conditions will improve as the storm moves out to sea. The sky should be mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, and a north to northwesterly wind will strengthen. Highs will range from 35-40. At this point, it does not look like this will be a big snowstorm. Some of the guidance models are forecasting a coating to 4” of snow with the highest amounts over interior portions of the state. We’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center.
A strong storm system will meander out in the ocean to the east of New England and over the Canadian Maritimes most of next week. Therefore, there will be many days of windy, chilly weather. A couple of flurries or snow showers may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are not expecting any significant precipitation. Thursday and Friday should be partly to mostly sunny. Daytime highs most of the week will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Nighttime lows will range from 25-30. At least there isn’t any bitterly cold weather in sight for the time being.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 goes down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
