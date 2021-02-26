THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move way to the east of New England tonight. This will allow a warm front and a weak area of low pressure to move up the Atlantic Seaboard. Therefore, our spell of nice weather will come to an end. We’ll be in good shape this evening with a partly to mostly cloudy, moonlit sky. The Full “Snow” Moon will occur later tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 25-32. By morning, the sky will be overcast and there will be some spotty snow, sleet, and rain in the state.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
The wintry mix will change to all rain tomorrow morning as the precipitation become steadier. More rain is likely during the afternoon, but it will end by evening. Along with the wet weather, there will be areas of fog too. Highs should range from the lower 40s over Northern Connecticut to near 50 in coastal sections of New London County. Before the change to all rain, there could be a coating to 0.5” of snow especially in the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut.
High pressure will move into Southern New England tomorrow night and Sunday morning, and that means weather conditions will improve. Some partial clearing is likely tomorrow night, and there should be some limited sunshine Sunday morning. However, the spell of dry weather won’t last too long. An area of low pressure will take aim at the Mid-Atlantic Coast, and it will spread more rain into Connecticut Sunday afternoon. Highs will in the 40s, but with a little more sunshine temperatures could reach 50 degrees or higher.
There will continue to be periods of rain or at least some showers Sunday night. Temperatures will remain above freezing with lows 35-40 expected.
By the way, this weekend also marks the end to the meteorological winter! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. Officially, spring will arrive on Saturday, March 20th, at 5:37 pm. That is when the vernal equinox will occur.
THE FIRST WEEK OF MARCH…
Rain will end early Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny. A westerly wind will intensify in advance of an arctic cold front. Temperatures will reach the 50-55 before the front arrives. The front won’t reach Connecticut until Monday evening.
Arctic air will overspread the state Monday night and a northwest wind could be quite strong for several hours. Gusts to 50 mph or higher will be possible and there is the potential for some localized wind damage. Temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens after midnight, and the wind chill will plunge below zero. It is looking mighty cold for the Tuesday morning commute! The GFS model is still forecasting these extreme conditions, and now the European Model is more in line with the GFS.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, windy and cold. However, the wind should become less intense as the day progresses. It will feel more like January again with highs 30-35.
At least the bitterly cold weather won’t last long. In fact, a dramatic rebound is likely by midweek. A west to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop on Wednesday, and that should send temperatures rising close to 50 degrees during the afternoon! It’ll be a breezy, but nice day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Thursday will be mild as well. Temperatures should reach 50-55 under a mostly sunny sky.
The week should end on a dry note. For Friday, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs 45-50.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
