THE WEEK AHEAD…
It's a nice December day out there! As of 10am, temperatures are in the 40s in most areas and today highs will be above average and in the low 50s. Plus- any cloud cover will part away to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. To put it into perspective, our normal high temperature for this time of the year is 41 degrees. High pressure will keep us dry and quiet heading into tomorrow as well and we will above average warmth will linger for much of the week ahead!
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and will be quiet will highs near 50 degrees. It's another great day for any outdoor activities!
We won't see as much sun on Wednesday with a good amount of cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s, which is still somewhat mild for this time of the year. We might see a couple sprinkles, maybe some drizzle through the evening hours as a warm front passes through and brings some showers for Thursday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm up into the low 60s for the afternoon with more moisture in the air. Showers will be light.
A cold front will move through on Friday. For now, we're calling for showers to develop late in the day. It’ll be breezy too! Temperatures remarkably break 50 degrees again.
THE WEEKEND…
A coastal low pressure system could impact us for the first half of the weekend. As the system arrives Saturday morning, it looks like rain but a wintry mix and light snow is possible in some northern locations. It's possible to see some showers through the day, but it looks like right now it pushes to the east by late Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid-40s and Sunday will be cold and start in the 20s. Sunday looks like the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies with chilly temps in the lower 40s during the afternoon.
Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
