THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Not much rain or snow across the Northeast tonight. Connecticut will remain dry. The sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
High pressure will move out to sea on Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will surge into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, we can look forward to one more nice day. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be near or slightly above normal. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s.
A warm front will move northward into Connecticut Sunday night. Therefore, rain and areas of fog will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s.
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Temperatures will spike up to the 60s Monday afternoon. It’ll be unseasonably warm to go with isolated showers. The showers will initially start off light. Isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for the late afternoon and evening. Winds will get stronger throughout the day and peak in the evening. 30 to 40 mph winds gusts can be expected across the entire state, but an occasional 50 mph wind gust is possible, especially near the shoreline. There may be some thunder, but no organized thunderstorms will be possible.
Tuesday will be significantly cooler behind the cold front. This weather will remind us of the weather we have today, which is breezy, cloudy, and cool. Skies may briefly clear, but clouds will advance ahead of our next storm.
LATE WEEK…
The next low-pressure system will sail much farther south and prevent temperatures from climbing into the 40s. In our best-case scenario, snow accumulations are likely for inland Connecticut. Mixed precipitation will be possible, and rain may fall at times for the shoreline. Highs will climb into the mid-30s. As it cools, accumulations will continue into the night. This storm has the potential to bring us widespread accumulations. Whether it’s light or moderate snow is still to be determined.
Thursday and Friday will be warmer, so any snow on the streets will melt but not necessarily on the lawns. Isolated mixed precipitation is possible both days. Saturday may bring another storm, which will be warmer. We’re expecting to break into the 50s with showers.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.