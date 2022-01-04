THE REST OF THE WEEK…
It was a cold morning! Temperatures earlier were FEELING like the single digits with the wind chill. As of 11am, temperatures are in the 20s across the state but with a light breeze coming in some temps still feel like they are in the teens. Stay bundled up today but the good news is- thanks to building high pressure and sunshine will be bright and stick around! Temperatures will top out in the low- mid 30s.
Clouds will build tonight along with milder air with a warm front. As moisture moves into the area, temperatures will bump back up into the mid-40s for tomorrow. We could see some freezing rain/ wintry mix in the morning as temperatures warm up to above freezing, so it could be a little icy. After that, we can expect to see some showers on and off through the late morning and afternoon. It looks like there is a transition to some more brief but moderate rain in the afternoon as well.
Thursday still looks to be a dry day featuring a mix of sun and clouds, with highs between 35 and 40.
The big timeframe of interest continues to be Friday. The GFS model is showing several inches of snow accumulation from a Nor'Easter storm system and the European model is showing some lighter accumulation. But either way- both models at the moment agree it will have some impact on us. It will all come down to the development and track of a storm system. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast as new information arrives!
THE WEEKEND…
Another shot of colder air arrives as we head into the weekend, but it won’t last long. Saturday, despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures may struggle to reach the freezing mark. A breeze will make it feel even colder. Then Sunday, temperatures trend milder – back to near or above 40. However, it may not be entirely dry as chances for rain showers will be on the rise.
NEXT WEEK…
Some snow and rain showers could linger into the morning commute on Monday. Otherwise, Monday looks to feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
