Since the rain began on Friday, Connecticut has received 2-4” of rain, and there have been locally higher totals greater than 4”. Plus, it was a cold weekend. I’m sure many of you had to put the heat on in the house. Saturday’s high in Windsor Locks was 49 degrees, and it was 52 degrees in Bridgeport. Those temperatures set new records for the coldest high temperature for May 29th. On Sunday, the high was 50 degrees in Windsor Locks and 52 in Bridgeport. Once again, new records were set for the coldest high temperature for May 30th!
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The last in a series of coastal storms that drenched Connecticut over the holiday weekend has now moved away to the north. That means we can look forward to a dry evening with some partial clearing! Temperatures will be in the 60s in many parts of the state until sunset, which will occur at 8:19 this evening. Overnight lows will range from 45-54 under a partly cloudy sky.
THE FIRST DAY OF JUNE…
Tomorrow, June 1st, marks the beginning of the meteorological summer! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological summer is all of June, July, and August. Officially, summer will begin on Sunday, June 20th, at 11:32 pm (also Father’s Day). Tomorrow also marks the beginning of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th.
Temperatures will finally get back to normal tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. The normal, or average, highs for June 1st is 76 degrees.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
A Bermuda High will pump warm and increasingly humid air into the state later this week! Wednesday will be warm, but not too humid. Highs will be near 80. A couple of showers may pop up in Northern Connecticut, but most of the state will be dry.
We will really start to feel the humidity Thursday and Friday. Dew points will rise into the 60s. There will also be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms with moisture levels on the rise. Abundant cloud cover may limit Thursday’s highs to the 70s, but Friday should be a little brighter and warmer with highs near 80.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE…
There is a good chance the weekend will be rain-free. However, we’ll be feeling some heat! Highs on Saturday will be in the 80s. Sunday will be hot with highs near 90 away from the coast. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny both days.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The hot weather will carry over into next week. We are forecasting highs in the lower 90s over interior portions of the state on Monday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
