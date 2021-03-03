WEDNESDAY RECAP…
What a difference a day makes! After yesterday’s damaging winds and bitter wind chills, temperatures rose above normal today. Plus, we enjoyed unlimited sunshine! Highs ranged from 45-50 in many parts of the state. The mercury topped 50 degrees in some shoreline cities, like Bridgeport. For the Greater Hartford Area, the normal high for March 3rd is 43 degrees.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A northwesterly flow will usher colder air into the state, especially later tonight. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s this evening under a partly cloudy sky. By late tonight, temperatures will range from 25-32. There may be a stray flurry or two in the Northwest Hills, but most of the state will remain dry.
THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY…
We are going to enjoy a lengthy stretch of quiet weather! The storm track through the upcoming weekend will be well to the south and east of New England. However, temperatures will trend downward again, and they will drop below normal for the rest of this week and the weekend.
Tomorrow will be bright, but brisk. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The northwesterly wind will gust to 30 mph especially during the afternoon and evening. Wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day. Tomorrow night will be clear, breezy, and cold with lows 15-25.
The week will end on a pleasant note with mostly sunny skies on Friday. Despite abundant sunshine, highs will be held to the mid and upper 30s. A strong northwesterly breeze will gust to 30 mph or higher.
We’ll see more of the same Saturday and Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, but cold. Saturday should be the coldest of the next 4 days with highs in the mid-30s. The northwesterly wind will still be a bit gusty at times. The mercury will likely dip into the teens in many outlying areas Saturday night.
Sunday will be a little better. It won’t be quite as cold, and the breeze won’t be quite as strong. Highs will be in the 30s to possibly near 40 in some locations. By this weekend, the normal high for the Greater Hartford Area will bump up to 44 degrees.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm-free weather will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise! High pressure will shift to the south and east of New England on Monday, and a southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. Highs will be in the 40s. The sky will be sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs in the 50s. The wind should be light with high pressure in place.
By Wednesday, temperatures will take a run at the 60-degree mark away from the coast! The last time the temperature reached 60 degrees or higher was in December, on Christmas day! The sky will be partly sunny Wednesday.
The next chance for any meaningful precipitation won’t come until Wednesday night and Thursday, and it will likely be in the form of rain.
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
