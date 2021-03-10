9:00 PM UPDATE…
After a mild day, temperatures have dropped of quickly this evening. They are now in the 30s and lower 40s. Woodbridge is the cold spot with a temperature of 35 degrees. Meanwhile, the temperature is 42 degrees in Danbury. It is 40 degrees in a number of locations like Hartford, Meriden, New Haven, and Bridgeport. Much of the state has a light south or southeasterly breeze. However, Danbury, Willimantic, and Groton currently have calm conditions.
Other than a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow morning, we'll be in good shape for the Thursday morning commute!
Previous Discussion...
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure is slowly drifting away to the East of New England. The southerly flow on the western of the high will spread cool maritime air into the state this evening and tonight. The water in Long Island Sound is still quite cold. Water temperatures are in the 30s. The air temperature will fall back through the 40s this evening, and they’ll bottom out in the 30s overnight. There will be an increase in cloud cover throughout the night, but our weather will remain dry.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and unseasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s away from the coast! We’ll enjoy temperatures that we normally expect in late April and early May! Connecticut will be caught in a squeeze between high pressure offshore and a cold front that will approach the region from the west. The result will be a strong south to southwesterly breeze that will gust to 20-30 mph during the afternoon and evening. This strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 50s, especially in New London County. Thursday night will be breezy and mild with lows around 50!
The cold front will pass through the state Friday morning, but we are not expecting much rain, just a passing shower or two early in the day. The sky will then become partly sunny and it is going to be another mild day since cold air will temporarily lag behind the departing front. Temperatures are expected to reach the low and middle 60s!
A strong northwesterly wind will usher much cooler air into the state Friday night. The mercury will dip into the upper 20s and 30s by morning. Gusts to 40 mph or higher are quite possible Friday night and early Saturday. The result could be isolated power outages. It is possible Wind Advisory criteria will be met.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a bright weekend, but a winter jacket will come in handy again. Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and quite cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. The northwest wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially during the morning and early afternoon.
Saturday night will be clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the 20s.
Sunday will be partly sunny, but windy and colder than Saturday. Highs will only range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to 40-45 elsewhere. By this weekend, the normal high for the Greater Hartford Area will bump up from 46 to 47 degrees.
Don’t forget, Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend! Officially, DST begins at 2:00 am Sunday morning, but many of us will turn our clocks forward 1 hour when we go to bed Saturday night. While this weekend will be shortened by 1 hour, we’ll enjoy more daylight later in the day. If fact, sunset Sunday evening will be at 6:56 pm!
NEXT WEEK…
Early Monday morning will be clear, calm, and cold with lows 15-25. Temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees during the afternoon. Since high pressure will be the dominant weather feature, the sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be lighter.
High pressure will deflect a storm to the south of New England on Tuesday. Therefore, we can expect another dry and rather cool day. The sky will be partly sunny. Morning lows will range from 20-25, and afternoon highs will be in the 40s.
The quiet weather will carry over into midweek. Wednesday should be partly sunny and slightly milder with highs 45-50.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
