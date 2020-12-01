A Flood Warning was issued yesterday for the Housatonic River at the Stevenson Dam. The river is expected to drop below flood stage today.
TUESDAY…
Low pressure will continue to meander over the Eastern Great Lakes Region today, the first day of December. There will be a band of heavy rain off the coast of New England, but only a few scattered showers here in Connecticut. Most of the day will be rain-free. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and there will be a brisk southwesterly wind. However, the wind won’t be as strong as it was yesterday.
Low pressure will whip cooler air into the state as the day progresses. While it's mild out there this morning, with temperatures in the 50s, they will drop back through the 40s this afternoon.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and brisk with lows 30-35.
WEDNESDAY…
Low pressure will gradually move northward into Canada by midweek. In its wake, a westerly wind will usher seasonably chilly air into Connecticut. Highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 40s, and we’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our weather should remain dry, although a couple of wet snow showers could reach the Litchfield Hills.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
We can look forward to a couple of nice days! Thanks to high pressure, Thursday will be mostly sunny. There will be a brisk west-northwesterly breeze, and highs will be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Friday will be partly sunny and potentially a few degrees milder with highs around or just over 50 degrees.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER & MONDAY…
There remains a lot of uncertainty during this time period. The GFS guidance model develops a strong storm off the New England Coast on Sunday with no impact on Connecticut other than a chilly north to northwesterly wind. Meanwhile, the European Model develops a coastal storm on Monday, close enough to the coast of New England where we could see a period of snow or mixed precipitation.
For now, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies for Saturday and highs 45-50. For Sunday, we expect partly sunny, breezy conditions, and highs in the 40s. For Monday, we are forecasting mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers. It should be breezy and cold with highs 40-45.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
