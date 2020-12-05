TODAY’S STORM:
A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for Tolland and Windham Counties. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Hartford, Litchfield, and northern portions of Middlesex, and New London Counties.
It has been quite a day across the state with heavy rain, gusty winds, and heavy snow for some! As of this writing we received a report of 2.03” of rain in Wethersfield, and 5.0” of snow in Hebron! Powerful winds have impacted Southeastern Connecticut, where there was a gust to 46 mph in Groton. Just offshore, New London Ledge had a gust to 58 mph!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Weather conditions will improve this evening as the center of this intense storm moves northward into the Gulf of Maine. Precipitation will end this evening, but heavy snow will linger for a while longer in Eastern Connecticut. That’s where most of the snow will fall, anywhere from 5-9”. Elsewhere, snowfall will range from 1-5”, but even less than that in portions of Southern and Western Connecticut.
Overnight, the sky will become clear and temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn. Wind chills will be in the teens at times. The sky will become mainly clear.
SUNDAY…
The storm will move northward through the Canadian Maritimes tomorrow. Here in Connecticut, we can look forward to mostly sunny skies, but it will be windy and cold. Highs will range from 36-43. A northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph, and wind chills will be in the upper teens and 20s throughout the day.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cold with lows 20-25.
NEXT WEEK…
It is shaping up to be a very quiet week, which is great news after what we went through today! A storm will pass well offshore to the south and east of New England Monday and Tuesday, but it will have no impact on our weather. Monday will be partly sunny, breezy and cold with highs 35-40. Monday night will be quite chilly with lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will start out quite cold with lows 15-25, but temperatures will likely reach the 40s during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
By Thursday, temperatures will rise close to 50 degrees, and the sky should be partly to mostly sunny! Friday may be a few degrees cooler, but still milder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Like Thursday, the sky should be partly to mostly sunny.
Saturday will be mild. Temperatures should reach 50-55! We expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a passing shower is possible.
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
