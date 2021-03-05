NOON HOUR UPDATE...
We’ll end the week dry and bright, but otherwise cold and breezy. Temps only peak 30-35, the wind will make it feel more like 15-25. Tomorrow, we can expect more of the same. Sunday should feature less wind with highs in the mid-30s. Overall, it will be an unseasonably cold weekend across CT.
Our warming trend still looks to begin next week: Monday, highs should reach the 40s (about 10 degrees milder than Sunday), then into the 50s we go Tuesday (about 10 degrees milder than Monday). By mid-week, temps should top out near 60 inland, mid-50s at the coast.
While dry through early next week, our next chance for rain comes later in the week… Thursday or Friday.
Mark
---------------------------------------------
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY…
Today will be partly to mostly sunny, but temperatures will be about 10 degrees below normal. Highs will be in the middle 30s. The normal, or average, high for March 5th is 44 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. The northwesterly breeze could gust to 30 mph at times. Wind chills will be in the teens this afternoon.
The actual air temperatures will dip into the teens in many outlying areas tonight. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear.
We’ll see more of the same Saturday and Sunday. Dry, but cold. Saturday should be the coldest of the next 3 days with highs 30-35. The northwesterly wind may not be as strong, but gusts to over 20 mph are still likely. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day. Sunshine will mix with some patchy cloudiness.
Sunday will be slightly better. It won’t be quite as cold, and the breeze won’t be quite as strong. Still, temperatures will be a good 10 degrees below normal with highs in the mid-30s. At least it will be a very pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.
Sunday night will be clear and cold with lows 15-20.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm-free weather will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise! High pressure will shift to the south and east of New England on Monday, and a southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. Highs will be in the 40s Monday afternoon. The sky will be sunny, although some partial cloudiness may mix in during the afternoon.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs in the 50s. Plus, the wind will be light with high pressure in place across New England.
By Wednesday, temperatures will take a run at the 60-degree mark away from the coast! The last time the temperature reached 60 degrees or higher was in December, on Christmas day! The sky will be partly sunny Wednesday and a strong south to southwesterly breeze will develop. Since the water temperature in Long Island Sound is still quite cold, shoreline highs should be held to 50-55.
Thursday will be breezy and mild as well with highs near 60 once again. The GFS model is forecasting showers on Thursday, but the European Model is holding the rain off until Friday. Either way, we are in for a very long stretch of dry weather!
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.