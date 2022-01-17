11 AM UPDATE:
It was overall a very messy morning! The early hours got a decent amount of snowfall before the switchover to rain.. the highest amount recorded was in Norfolk at a whopping 6.7"! In areas like North Granby and Danbury we saw about 4" of snowfall, through most of the state we saw anywhere from 1-4 inches. Wind was really whipping, especially along the shoreline where we did see some gusts 60 MPH+.
***Winter Storm Warning Northern Litchfield County Until 10 PM tonight***
***Winter Weather Advisory in effect southern Litchfield county until noon***
As rain is moving out, winds are still breezy but much better and some sunshine is coming out in some areas for the afternoon! Temperatures are anywhere from the mid 30s to mid 40s and winds are breezy anywhere from 7-16 MPH.
Temperatures will drop heading through the afternoon and we could see some occasional snow showers. Otherwise wind will still be breezy and it will get back into the low 20s/ teens heading into tonight.
REST OF THE WEEK…
Colder air will settle in behind the system tomorrow with a persistent breeze. This wind chill will feel like the teens at times. Highs will only reach the upper 20s. Wednesday morning will be cold, but a warm front will shoot temperatures into the upper 30s. A cold front late that evening may bring isolated rain or snow showers. The most likely time to see some precipitation is Thursday morning.
Friday is our coldest day of the week after the frontal passage. Highs will be in the mid-20s.
A Rex Block pattern over the west coast will ensure more coastal storms coming up the conveyor belt. Rain, snow, or nothing could head our way next weekend depending on how far east or west the next storm veers.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
