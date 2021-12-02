THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Temperatures peaked very close to 60 degrees in parts of the state today, which is 10-15 degrees above normal! However, a cold front will bring us back to reality tonight. It will pass through the state this evening with another round of rain showers. The mild southerly breeze will switch to the northwest and the air will gradually turn colder throughout the night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s in many locations by morning. Some upper 20s are likely in the Litchfield Hills.
It is possible a few snow showers will reach the Berkshires and Litchfield Hills later tonight.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, but windy and chilly. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and mid-40 elsewhere. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times, and the wind chill (what you feel) will range from 25-35 throughout the day.
The wind will subside tomorrow evening, and temperatures will dip into the 20s. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness after midnight.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
The weekend will be quiet and not too cold. That’s great news if you have plans to put up some outdoor holiday decorations. A weak storm will pass through the Northeast on Saturday, but moisture will be limited. Therefore, there will only be a slight chance for a rain or wet snow shower. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low and mid-40s, but the wind will be relatively light.
High pressure will move into New England Saturday night. That means the sky will become mainly clear and the wind will diminish. This will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s.
High pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will surge into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. A developing southeasterly breeze will spread milder air into the state, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s.
A warm front will move northward into Connecticut Sunday night. Therefore, rain and areas of fog will develop. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is going to be a very interesting day. We can expect some early morning rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. The warm front will then move off to the north of Connecticut, and a strong southerly wind will develop. Temperatures will rise to near 60 during the afternoon, possibly in the 60s if any sunshine breaks through the clouds! A strong cold front will reach Connecticut by early Monday evening with a round of showers. Some showers could be heavy, and the wind could get quite gusty. Damaging wind gusts are possible since the showers could mix high wind speeds aloft down to the ground. This is something we’ll need to monitor closely. A brisk northwest wind will usher colder air into the state Monday night, and temperatures will dip to near 30 by morning.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs 40-45. The wind will become light during the afternoon as high pressure moves into the region.
Another storm will move into Southern New England by midweek. At this point we are leaning toward rain or a wintry mix changing to rain. It will likely be raw and chilly with highs 40-45.
With weather systems moving along swiftly, another round of rain could reach Connecticut by late Thursday. However, temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s.
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.