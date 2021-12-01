THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A weak disturbance will move into Connecticut tonight. This evening will be dry, then showers will arrive after midnight. In the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut, there may be a brief period of wet snow, but little or no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 30s this evening, but they’ll be on the rise before dawn.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A cold front will reach Connecticut by tomorrow evening. Ahead of the front, a strong southwesterly breeze will boost temperatures into the 50s! While there will be a few passing showers, most of the day will be rain-free. Plus, the sun may break through the clouds from time to time.
The wind will turn northwesterly tomorrow night, and that will set the stage for seasonably chilly weather for the end of the week. Temperatures will fall through the 40s tomorrow evening, then into the 30s overnight.
Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, and there will be a brisk northwest wind. Gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. Highs will be in the 40s, but the wind chill will dip into the 20s and lower 30s.
Friday night will be clear and seasonably cold with lows in the 20s. However, the wind will diminish.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
A weak storm will pass through central portions of New England on Saturday. It could stir up a few rain and wet snow showers in Connecticut, but the bulk of the precipitation will pass by to our north. There will be a brisk westerly breeze, but temperatures will peak in the 40s.
High pressure will move into New England Saturday night. That means the sky will become mainly clear and the wind will diminish. This will allow temperatures to dip into the upper teens and 20s.
High pressure will move out to sea to the east of New England on Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will move into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. A developing southeasterly breeze will spread milder air into the state, and temperatures will reach 45-50. Rain will develop Sunday night, but temperatures will remain well above freezing.
NEXT WEEK…
The storm will track to the north of Connecticut on Monday, and it will drag a cold front across the state during the afternoon. Rain showers are likely, but there will be gaps in the precipitation. A strong southerly wind will boost temperatures into the mid and upper 50s across much of the state before the front arrives!
Tuesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and seasonably chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Another storm will move into Southern New England by midweek. At this point, we’re not sure what type of precipitation we’ll see. The GFS model is forecasting rain with the storm tracking to the northwest of Connecticut. Meanwhile, the European model is offering a colder solution with a weak coastal storm developing. If that happens, we could have snow or a wintry mix. The storm is still a week away, and a lot could change. We’ll keep you updated!
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature will come in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation will be 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow since late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
