We are in a very active storm pattern! We’ve already had 2 major snowstorms within the span of 1 week, and now more snow is on the way.
TODAY, 2/9/21…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for most of Connecticut. Southern portions of Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties are not included in the advisory. This will not be a big storm, but it will impact travel. Snow will develop by 7am this morning. Snow will continue most of the day, but it will end by later this afternoon. Snow could change to a wintry mix or rain near the coast before ending. Since this is a weak low pressure system, snowfall will be light, but there will be enough to plow and shovel. We are expecting 2-5” across much of the state, and 1-2” near the I-95 corridor. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s inland, but the mid-30s near the coast.
The clouds will clear away tonight, as temperatures dip into the teens, thanks (in part) to the fresh layer of snow.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will move into New England with a cold northwesterly flow. The sky will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will likely peak in the lower 30s. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze that will keep wind chills in the teens and lower 20s.
There will likely be an increase in cloud cover tomorrow night, but temperatures will dip into the teens before the clouds thicken up.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A series of low pressure systems will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast later this week. The first one is expected to brush Connecticut with light snow Thursday morning, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. Snowfall accumulations should be very light, maybe a coating to 2”. The colder than normal weather will continue with highs 25-30.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the teens.
Another storm system could brush Connecticut with a little more snow on Friday. Once again, minor accumulations are possible. Friday afternoon will be mainly cloudy, and highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s.
VALENTINE’S DAY WEEKEND…
A much bigger storm could impact the state over the weekend, but we should be ok Saturday. There should be a mix of clouds and sunshine, and highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
There is the potential for a major winter storm on Sunday, but we’ll have to leave it at that for now since the storm is still 6 days away. The impact it will have on Connecticut greatly depends on the intensity of the storm and the storm track. This is something we’ll have to watch closely throughout the week. For now, we are forecasting snow and a wintry mix for Valentine’s Day, and highs 30-35.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The departing storm will pull very cold air into the state on Monday. Highs should be in the low and middle 20s despite brilliant sunshine. It’ll be windy too. This will keep wind chills in the single digits and lower teens.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
