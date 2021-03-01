***A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for the entire state from this afternoon through tomorrow morning***
One more round of rain is moving across CT as of the noon hour before some afternoon clearing takes place. Temps today top out in the mid-40s, prior to the arrival of a cold front. With its passage this evening, isolated snow showers/squalls can’t be ruled out. Also this evening, the wind will intensify out of the northwest and temperatures will begin to drop.
The worst of the wind (gusts 40-50 mph) and cold (temps in the teens) comes tonight and lasts through daybreak tomorrow. This is when wind chill values could go 5 to 15 degrees BELOW zero! The wind relaxes a bit later tomorrow, and temps only peak in the 20s --- at least it will be a brighter day.
The rest of the week features storm-free, quieter weather with a good amount of sunshine. However, temperatures will be running a bit below average. Normal high for the 1st week of March is 42-44… after a quick rebound Wednesday (40s), the rest of the week and into the weekend, highs will be in 30s.
Mark
TODAY & TOMORROW…
The first day of March is starting off with foggy and wet conditions. Showers should end a little after noontime today as a cold front moves across Southern New England. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s this afternoon. The cold front hits and temperatures freefall through the night into early tomorrow morning. Winds will strengthen through the evening as well. Some Great Lake moisture and intense forcing may result in a few snow squalls. This could create a quick inch of localized snow this evening and tonight. Dry air moves into the state by midnight, and tomorrow is a bright, sunny day.
HERE COMES THE WIND
Winds will be fairly strong tonight. Occasional 50 mph gusts will be possible, impressively through 10 AM tomorrow morning. Isolated power outages are possible. We’ll see blue skies tomorrow, but the wind chill will make it feel extremely cold, especially after some of our recent mild weather. The wind chills before sunrise will be subzero and it's going to be a very cold Tuesday.
LATE WEEK…
The northwest flow doesn’t flip, but it does back off allowing temperatures to recover on Wednesday to near average. Wednesday and Thursday are the featured days of the forecast with light winds, plenty of sun and temperatures in the 40s. A northwest flow intensifies on Friday with another cold front. Wind chills won’t be quite as concerning as tomorrow, but it'll certainly be a tough cold to encounter.
It looks like the lobe of arctic air will park over New England. Temperatures struggle through the upcoming weekend in the 30s. The next big storm system is far from the horizon.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
