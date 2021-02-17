NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will be cold and breezy, but at least brighter!
Clouds lower and thicken tonight, snow begins tomorrow midday (increasing during the afternoon)… we should see snow statewide by the evening commute. Latest indications are for a colder more southern track, therefore (as of now) this could be all snow for CT (mixing for SE CT appears less likely). This event will be a little different in that there’s not one big storm, but a series of disturbances that pass offshore --- translating to periods of light to moderate snow over a 24(+) hour period, during this time 4-8” still appears likely for much of CT (with locally higher amounts possible). The snow could linger longer into Friday evening, as there are a lot of model differences on how long it could last.
The weekend forecast is on track…
Windy and cold Saturday, chance for a passing flurry. Sunday looks bright with a calmer wind … also it will be several degrees milder.
Next week starts off with another storm Monday, that could feature a variety of precipitation types.
Mark
---------------------------------------
TODAY, 2/17/21…
High pressure will briefly regain control of our weather today. Therefore, it is shaping up to be a nice winter day, although it will be breezy and cold. The sky will be mostly sunny, but temperatures will only reach 28-34. Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day, especially when the northwest wind gusts to 30 mph or higher.
Tonight clouds will overspread the state. Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut from tomorrow morning through Friday evening.
The spell of quiet weather won’t last very long. Another coastal storm will move into Connecticut tomorrow and it will likely start as snow. Spotty light snow could arrive later tomorrow morning, then it will become steadier during the afternoon. Snow could make roads slippery for the afternoon ride home. Highs will range from the mid-20s to the lower 30s.
Snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain tomorrow night. How far inland the mixing occurs will depend on the storm track. Lows will be in the 20s.
Snow and an icy mix will certainly make for a messy Friday morning commute. Precipitation may change back to all snow before ending later in the day. Highs are expected to range from 30-35. Our preliminary snowfall forecast is 4-8”. There could be a little less snow in Southeastern Connecticut due to a greater amount of mixing. There could be a little more than 8” of snow especially to the north and west of Hartford, where precipitation could remain all snow. We may have to tweak this forecast since the storm is still a day away, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Any lingering snow will end Friday evening, then the sky will become partly cloudy to clear. Much colder air will move into the state Friday night on a gusty west to northwest wind. Temperatures should plunge to 15-25 by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be storm-free! However, it will be blustery and cold. Saturday will be partly sunny, and a passing flurry or snow shower is possible. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
The mercury will dip into the teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. The wind will gradually subside.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the 30s. Clear skies will give way to increasing cloudiness later Sunday night, as lows range from 15-25.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A front will sweep through Southern New England on Monday and it could bring a brief period of wet snow and rain. Temperatures will rise well above freezing, reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and breezy, but not too cold. We are forecasting highs 40-45.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
