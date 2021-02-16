THIS MORNING …
Untreated surfaces are very slippery this morning. This includes sidewalks, steps, decks, driveways, and parking lots. Treated roadways are in better shape. There are also areas of fog to contend with this morning, so please be very careful driving.
Rain and pockets of freezing rain will last through the morning commute.
TODAY…
***A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northern CT until 10am***
A storm moved northward overnight along the Appalachian Mountains and a secondary storm has formed near the coast of Southern New England this morning. The storm will move northward through Coastal Maine this afternoon.
Weather conditions deteriorated overnight. We've seen sleet, freezing rain, and rain. We've got some moderate bands of precipitation rolling through the state right now, and while most of the state will have rain during the morning commute, there will still be pockets of freezing rain in portions on Northern and Northwestern Connecticut. This is where ice accumulations could reach 0.25”. The result could be isolated to scattered power outages. Untreated surfaces could be very slippery this morning until we see the change to all rain. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s right now, but will continue to rise through the day today.
This will be a fast-moving storm. Precipitation will end by midday today, then we should see some partial clearing during the afternoon. High temperatures will range from near 40 over interior portions of the state to 50-55 in Southeastern Connecticut!
A northwesterly wind will usher colder air into the state tonight. Temperatures will drop to 15-25 by tomorrow morning, and patchy ice will be a concern due to refreezing.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will briefly regain control of our weather by midweek. Tomorrow will be mostly windy, and cold with highs 30-35. Wind chills will be in the teens especially when the northwest wind gusts to over 30 mph.
Tomorrow night will start out clear, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The spell of quiet weather won’t last very long. Another coastal storm will move into Connecticut on Thursday and it will likely start as snow. Spotty snow could arrive as early as Thursday morning, then it will become steadier during the afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is quite possible before it changes to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain later in the day. Highs Thursday should range from 28-34.
Sleet and freezing rain will continue Thursday night. A change to rain is likely especially in coastal and southeastern portions of the state. Freezing rain could linger into the Friday morning commute over interior portions of the state. This storm has the potential to be quite messy! Weather conditions should improve Friday afternoon as the storm moves northward into the Gulf of Maine. We may get a peek at the sun before the afternoon is over. Highs should be in the mid to upper 30s.
Much colder air will move into the state Friday night on a gusty west to northwest wind. Temperatures should plunge to 15-25 by Saturday morning.
THE WEEKEND…
The weekend will be storm-free! However, it will be blustery and cold. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs will range from 30-35.
The mercury will dip into the teens Saturday night under a mainly clear sky.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
A front will sweep though Southern New England on Monday and it could bring a brief period of wet snow and rain. Temperatures will rise well above freezing, reaching the lower 40s during the afternoon.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
