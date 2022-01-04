TONIGHT...
After a chilly but otherwise quiet evening across the state with temperatures initially dipping, they'll level out and then rise a bit overnight. Clouds increase after midnight with spotty areas of light rain/drizzle becoming likely toward daybreak and for the morning commute. With temperatures at or near freezing inland, at the onset, conditions could become sick (especially on untreated surface across interior CT). Because of this, a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for much of inland CT through tomorrow morning.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Temperatures trend milder tomorrow, but unfortunately, we won’t see much, if any, sunshine. In fact, you’ll want to have the rain gear on hand with the possibility of scattered showers though the afternoon hours. We're forecasting highs in the low to mid-40s, well above average for early January.
Thursday, we’ll get to enjoy a dry and brighter day. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures peak between 35 and 40.
The big timeframe of interest is Thursday night (after midnight) into the first half of Friday. There is growing confidence as model guidance comes into alignment, that we’ll have accumulating (perhaps plowable) snow in parts of the state. The greatest impact will be on the Friday morning commute with snow winding down by early afternoon. By the time it’s all done, we could measure 3 to 6” of snow… as of now, the highest of that range appears to fall southeast of I-84.
THE WEEKEND…
When it comes to the weekend, we continue our every-other-day pattern of tranquil vs unsettled weather. Saturday should be partly to mostly sunny but cold (highs may not go above freezing). Then, Sunday features a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for rain and snow showers but temps trend milder, heading back to near 40 during the afternoon hours.
NEXT WEEK…
As of now, Monday looks to be partly to mostly sunny with highs between 30 and 35. Then, even colder air (the coldest of the season) arrives Tuesday, that’s when temperatures only peak in the 20s (perhaps only the teens for some, brrrrr)!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.