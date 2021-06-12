THE WEEKEND…
An upper level disturbance is sweeping our state with some rain showers this morning. Skies are mostly overcast with an occasional break of sunshine. Temperatures feel nice- in the upper 50s and low 60s with dewpoints that are comfortable in the 50s.
Showers will be on and off through much of the morning. But- if you have outdoor plans this afternoon, we are expecting to stay mostly dry! In eastern areas of our state, we could see showers linger through the afternoon.
Tonight, clouds will gradually clear into tomorrow morning. Lows will be once again in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be partly sunny, but there is a slight chance of showers during the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches the region from the west. It is going to be seasonably warm with highs near 80, and the air will turn a little more humid.
Sunday night will be mild with lows 60-65, and we can expect showers and thunderstorms into Monday morning as a weak frontal passage moves through.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday morning it looks like we could get a soaking rain, and then the rain will continue on and off through the day as a stronger frontal passage moves through from the afternoon into the evening. Some models are forecasting an inch of rainfall or more through the entire day and evening. The air will feel muggy as dewpoints rise and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
The front will be nearby on Tuesday, so it is possible to see more storms and showers through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s/ low 80s.
After Tuesday, dry conditions will take over! Humidity will drop and it will feel much more comfortable. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s, Thursday will also feature abundant sunshine with highs near/ at 80 degrees inland and along the shoreline.
We warm up right in time for Friday! A southwest wind pattern will bring us warmer temperatures, nearing 90 degrees in some spots. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and there is potential to see some rain. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, but it is all over! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 yesterday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records last weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.