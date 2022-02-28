EARLY THIS WEEK…
As of 10am, temperatures have "warmed up" into the 20s and teens- but it only FEELS like it's in the single digits and the teens for most of the state. Grab the winter jacket, scarf, gloves and hat heading out the door- but don't forget the shades! Sunshine will be bright through today but a persistent NW wind will make it feel very cold.
Temperatures for today mostly will be in the 20s, we could get to 30 degrees in some spots. This is well below average for this time of the year. The strong, late-winter sun will help us out, but the wind chills will be tough to ignore. It’ll feel like the teens throughout most of the day thanks to a steady northwest breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Make sure you are taking precautions with keeping your children, pets, and home warm. It's going to feel like the middle of January.
Tomorrow will start off cold again, but there will be a nice warmup in the afternoon. Depending on cloud cover, most of the state should break 40 degrees. As the warmer air arrives, there will be a chance for some spot rain or mix showers overnight into Wednesday. Wednesday will be a calmer, sunnier day with seasonably cool temperatures.
LATE WEEK…
Another cold front drops on Thursday. This will have a chance of bringing flurries into CT, but we're not expecting any accumulations. It’ll be a colder day with highs in the mid-30s and a breeze. Friday will be a beautiful sunny day with temps right around 40 degrees.
Mother Nature will swing us closer to spring this upcoming weekend. A southerly flow will get our highs close to 50 by Sunday. This will bring rain. For now, Sunday morning has the best chance of rain. Depending on your elevation and the timing, some mixed precipitation is also possible.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
-------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(10) comments
OMG. I heard the snow could be ankle deep before its over! Should we panic buy now, or later tonight?
Idiots in wannabe race cars ??? Please expand on your derogatory comment please ,young lady .
OMG - sooo need more of these Winter Storms. Found such improved sleep and felt better rested NOT HAVING TO LISTEN TO IDIOTS AND THEIR LITTLE WANNABE RACECARS blatting away (as if it were to anyone's benefit)
C'mon wintery winterness.
This is hardly a storm, Haney Hiney did it again!
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.