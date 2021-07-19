EARLY WEEK...
It has been a quiet start to this Monday morning with some isolated light showers passing through the eastern portion of our state. There is a good amount of cloud cover and temperatures are in the upper 60s and 70s- dewpoints have also dropped a little bit, however we are still going to feel humid today.
A **FLOOD WARNING** continues this morning for many areas near the Housatonic River and in spots of Litchfield, Windham and Tolland counties after we got a good soaking of rain over the weekend. Last night, the National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-0 tornado shortly after 6PM in Somers, CT. Overall, northern areas were in a FLASH FLOOD WATCH over the weekend until 11PM last night.
It's a quieter forecast for today. Clouds are expected to rule over most of the forecast and due to an upper level disturbance it's possible to see an isolated shower or even thunderstorm once again. By early evening, there is a chance to see some sunshine in spots across the state. Highs will be in the low- mid 80s.
Tomorrow will feature a good amount of sunshine! Highs will be in the mid 80s, right on the mark for regular temperatures this time of year. However the humidity will make it feel in the 90s around noontime. We still have a chance of a spot shower in the afternoon.
We get back to wet & stormy weather for Wednesday as a cold front pushes through our humid air mass. We are expecting periods of heavy rain which won't help our current flooding situation at all. Models are currently forecasting anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall possible in the afternoon/ evening. There is also potential for strong to severe storms to once again roll through our state. Highs will be in the low 80s.
THURS & FRI..
Thursday looks like the best day of the week! Abundant sunshine as the front moves offshore and humidity will drop feeling pleasant once again. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s.
Friday appears to bring another front with the potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks nice overall, but Sunday has the potential to bring rain showers and even more storms. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
