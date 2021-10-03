TONIGHT...
Temperatures today got into the mid 70s inland and along the shoreline! Overall, it was a great day to be outside.
As of 5pm, we are already starting to see some rain showers run through our state. Otherwise, there is just some cloud cover building into the evening. Tonight lows will dip into the mid- upper 50s and we will continue to see some on and off rain. And that's just the beginning of some unsettled weather ahead...
THE UPCOMING WEEK…
You'll want to keep the umbrella and any rain gear handy for Monday and Tuesday. As a cold front stalls to the south of Long Island, high pressure will build southward from Canada into Northern New England. That moisture and northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will result in a period of cloudy, wet weather for Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain for Monday with occasional heavy rain at times. Some isolated t-storms are possible, although we are not expecting any to be strong to severe. Highs will cool down into the low- mid 60s. We are also in the marginal risk category for excessive rainfall until Tuesday morning.
Tuesday looks better, but cloudy with occasional showers and drizzle on and off through the day. Highs will continue to linger in the low and middle 60s again. Overall from tonight all the way through Tuesday- Connecticut could receive 0.25” to 2.0” of rain.
Dry air will move in for Wednesday and we will see some sunshine in the afternoon! Highs will warm up slightly into the mid-upper 60s.
By Thursday and Friday, we should see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and milder temperatures too. We are forecasting highs in the lower 70s both days. Nighttime lows should be in the 40s and lower 50s. While a shower can’t be ruled out toward the end of the week, our weather will be dry most of the time.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday continues our trend of nice weather! We are expecting a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the low 70s. Sunday could feature more cloud cover and the chance for some rain showers.
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney & Lorin Richardson
