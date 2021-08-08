A SLIGHTLY SOGGY SUNDAY...
This morning we have been seeing some lingering showers along the shoreline and some areas inland from a weak low pressure system to the south of us bringing in some moisture. Temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s and dewpoints are fluctuating between the low to upper 60s so it is a muggy feel.
Yesterday we hit 86 as our high temperature in the Hartford area, but with the humidity it felt a lot warmer! Today we are only expecting to get into the low 80s because of a decent amount of cloud cover and overcast conditions. However, some northern areas will see a little bit of sunshine. We could see some more spot showers specifically along the shoreline lingering this afternoon.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be better! With high pressure near Canada, temperatures will warm and we still do have the chance of some isolated showers through the day. We should see a little more sunshine and highs in the low- mid 80s. Humidity will start to feel even more muggy.
Hot & humid conditions literally stick around for next week! We have potential to see our third official heatwave next week, starting on Tuesday when we could see potential for temperatures topping out at 90 degrees or more. With the humidity, the temperatures could FEEL like they are 95-100. If this happens, we are expecting heat advisories to be issued and we will keep you updated.
On Tuesday, we have a very slight chance for showers but as we head towards mid-next week wednesday- friday all could see some showers and storms in the afternoon. It looks like a cold front could move through at some point late Friday, dropping humidity and temperatures heading into Saturday. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
Precipitation next week will be limited to scattered showers and thunderstorms that will pop up during the heat of the afternoon. The 2 days that could be completely rain-free are Monday and Tuesday.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 7th, there have been 17 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 1 day in August. Through the 7th of August last year, there were 29 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
