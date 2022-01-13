THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After reaching 40 to 45 in many communities, temperatures this evening slowly drop through the 30s under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight, they’ll bottom out in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
FRIDAY AND THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND…
Tomorrow, a coastal storm will pass out to sea, but close enough that it could bring rain or snow as close as the Cape and Islands. We’ll start the day mostly cloudy then see at least partial clearing by the afternoon. As the storm continues to strengthen and lift away from Southern New England, a northerly wind sends us another shot of Arctic air out of eastern Canada. While temperatures Friday will peak 35 to 40, that wind will intensify by the afternoon/evening and temperatures drop. Friday evening wind chill values will go from the teens into the single digits and then subzero. Overnight into Saturday morning they could go *10 to 20* degrees BELOW zero. In the Litchfield Hills, the wind chill could go to -30! Because of this dangerous combination of cold and wind, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the state through Saturday morning. Saturday will otherwise feature a lot of sunshine. As high pressure builds into the region the wind will begin to diminish and by the afternoon, temps only peak in the teens!
By early Sunday morning, under a clear sky with a calm wind and lingering snow cover… we’re forecasting temperatures to bottom out in the single digits and perhaps below zero in the usual colder spots! Then, a nice rebound is on tap as highs reach the 20s during the afternoon hours. While most of the day will be bright, clouds will increase toward and after sunset as a coastal storm approaches. Based on how it tracks, Sunday night toward daybreak Monday snow becomes likely that could be moderate to heavy, but it won’t be snow from beginning to end. As of now, that storm moves near or perhaps just west of Southern New England. There’s pretty good consistency between the GFS and European models, but keep in mind we’re 3-4 days out and change in track and the storm’s intensity are possible. However, we can say with high confidence there will be a significant impact from this coastal storm. After it starts, the type and amount of precipitation is to be determined, as it will be dictated by the track the storm takes – so stay tuned, we’ll keep you updated as new information comes into the Early Warning Forecast Center. Currently, the heaviest of the snow (up to plowable amounts) should fall northwest of I-84. Elsewhere, we’ll see a transition over to rain, especially across southeastern CT. Keep in mind, a track farther east would indicate a colder/snowier scenario while any movement farther west means wetter/milder weather. Furthermore, the wind will intensify statewide by Monday morning, with the highest gusts at the shoreline.
NEXT WEEK…
Once we get past the long weekend, Tuesday through Thursday will be seasonable. Outside of some flurries, we’re not anticipating any substantial chances for precipitation.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
(5) comments
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
