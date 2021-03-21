TONIGHT…
High pressure continues to drift across the Northeast tonight. This will be another recipe for rapidly decreasing temperatures. Fortunately, high temperatures climbed into the mid-60s this evening. Even with a 30-degree drop, temperatures will be around freezing for the morning low. This is a good night to look for the International Space Station! From Hartford, the ISS will be visible at 7:54 and 9:32 pm!
MONDAY & TUESDAY…
Pressure continues to be elevated through the week, so temperatures will be consistently above average. The high will continue to give us clear skies on Monday. The sea breeze may flare up at times, therefore, coastal temperatures will decline slightly. Some coastal fog may creep into the eastern shore. This will be more likely on Tuesday.
Mid-level moisture will track north on Tuesday. Southwest flow will give us another mild day with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Morning temperatures will start around freezing. You’ll need a coat if you’re outside around sunrise. The clouds will chop the highs down a few degrees compared to Monday but still above average.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY:
By Wednesday, we expect the warm front to arrive sometime after dark. This will be our first chance at some sprinkles. The morning may give us some sun but expect a transition to partly sunny skies.
The warm front will stretch over Connecticut on Thursday. This will give us a blanket of clouds across Southern New England. There’s a lack of forcing so drizzle and light rain will be most promising at or after sunset. Friday brings us the attendant cold front. Also, there won’t be much forcing so rain totals will be low. Showers are most likely in the morning. Friday will be breezy but not worthy of advisory thresholds.
WEEKEND:
A weak westerly flow will reduce temperatures a bit on Saturday. This is the day you’ll want to make outdoor plans. Sunday will likely be cloudier and cooler and potentially wet. Models agree that we’ll be in the heart of a low-pressure system sometime Sunday. Even as the forecast evolves, Saturday should continue to be the better of the two days.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.