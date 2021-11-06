TONIGHT & SUNDAY…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end tonight (officially at 2am), so that means it’s time to turn our clocks back 1 hour before we go to bed. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we’re into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
Tonight, the combination of a light wind and a mainly clear sky will allow temperatures to drop to some very chilly levels once again. The mercury will dip into the 20s across most of the state with some lower 30s in cities like Bridgeport and New Haven.
A large ocean storm will slowly drift away from the coast of Georgia and South Carolina tomorrow. The storm will be of no bother to us other than some fringe cirrus clouds mixing in with the sunshine. With high pressure in place, it’ll be another quiet day with light winds, and the air will be seasonably cool with highs in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 27-35.
THE UPCOMING WEEK…
High pressure will remain in control of our weather most of the week. Plus, a big-warm up is on the way! After some early morning frost on Monday, temperatures will reach 60 degrees or higher during the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Tuesday and Wednesday will by sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s! Temperatures could reach the upper 60s, especially on Tuesday! Record highs are highly unlikely. The record high for the Greater Hartford area for November 9th (Tuesday) is 76 degrees, set in 1975. The record high for November 10th (Wednesday) is 77 degrees, set 1 year ago in 2020.
Thursday will be partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.
A cold front will approach New England on Friday. There is a good chance it will bring a round of showers or a few periods of rain. This will bring an end to what will be a 12-day stretch of dry weather that began on October 31st! A mild southerly flow in advance of the front means another day of above normal temperatures. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s are expected.
NEXT WEEKEND…
Saturday should be partly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with highs 50-55. With some chilly air moving in aloft, a few sprinkles or light rain showers could develop.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
