TODAY & TOMORROW..
We started off this morning with a cool and comfortable and almost a fall-like feel. As of 7AM, temperatures are still in the upper 50s and 60s and dewpoints are pleasant and dry in the 50s. Today is going to be another nice day with high pressure in control! However, it looks like we will see more cloud cover through today and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s- right on the mark for the normal average temperature for this time of year.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and lows will bottom out in the 60s, so we will be slightly warmer than last night. The humidity will start to build gradually on Tuesday with a continued NW flow. Clouds will build more through the day and there is a slight chance of a spot shower in the afternoon.
MID TO LATE WEEK...
As winds shift to the Southwest, humid and moist air will filter back into our area for Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-low 80s but with muggy air, some spots will feel close to/ at 90 degrees with the heat index! It looks like Thursday will be wet with the possibility of some remnants of tropical storm Fred moving in our direction. We have potential to see heavy rainfall and thunderstorms through the day with all of that tropical moisture headed in our direction. Friday looks like the warmest day of the week with temperatures near/ at 90 degrees and with the heat index it will feel even hotter!
The weekend looks better but humidity remains high and we still have a chance of wet weather.
Lorin Richardson
----------------------------------------
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 15th, there have been 20 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 4 days in August. Through the 15th of August last year, there were 35 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.